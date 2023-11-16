A lady who went to a salon to get her hair done is currently very sad because she didn't get what she wanted

She showed the hairstyle she wanted and what the lady at the salon delivered, which didn't look exactly the same

The angry lady quickly took to TikTok to share what she ordered versus what she got from the hairstylist

A lady who went to the salon to make her hair has shared a video of what she got from the salonist.

The lady said that she did not get the exact hairstyle she told the stylist to make for her.

The lady was sad after getting the wrong hairstyle. Photo credit: TikTok/@vie_vieofficial.

Source: TikTok

Due to the unsatisfactory delivery by the salonist, the lady shared the video for her followers to see and have a say.

She showed what the hairstylist did for her and what she asked for, and many netizens could not help but laugh out loud.

Some, however, said the hairstyle looked similar and that it would be better if the lady had finished it with gel. The video was posted by @vie_vieofficial.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as lady shows the hair she wanted and what the hairstylist made for her

@ATHENA said:

"Wear red shirt first e fit change."

@Precious Christopher said:

"They leave hair for front abi they no leave?"

@Quinn__ said:

"Walk fast fast nobody will notice."

@susan_peters said:

"It is still the same style, just that she didn't get the finishing.Also, the first picture is edited."

@Edo chidimma said:

"Try look ground first and wear red cloth. I wan check something."

@Erim said:

"Just put gel e go balance."

@obidikecharity said:

"It's really not that bad."

@beldy18 said:

"It’s because ur hair starts from the middle of your head."

Video of all back hairstyle goes viral on TikTok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man said men like all-back hairstyles more than other styles.

In a TikTok video, the man urged ladies not to waste money on other hair types.

The video went viral because many people agreed with the post.

Source: Legit.ng