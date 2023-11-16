A beautiful lady on TikTok shared the transformation she has gone through since she met her man

In the video, the lady showed what her body looked like before she met the man who changed her appearance

She then showed what her body looks like right now, indicating that she has gained a lot of weight in her backside

A lady who has an impressive backside shared a video showing what she looked like in the past.

In the past, she was slim, but her physical appearance has changed since she met her man.

The lady gained weight after meeting her man. Photo credit: TikTok/@nanah0362.

Source: TikTok

The purpose of sharing the video is to publicly appreciate her man, who she said made her gain weight in the right places.

The lady, Nanah, jumped on the TikTok challenge in which netizens show off what they looked like in the past and their present physical state.

She tagged the video:

"The girl I gave him, the girl he turned me into."

In the first slide, Nanah showed that in the past, she looked slim without much flesh. But the second slide showed a much more fleshy woman.

She now looks plump, especially in the backside, which she proudly flaunted. Netizens praised the man for taking good care of his woman.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as lady gains impressive weight

@shar said:

"Show us the man, please."

@Certified Chargie said:

"He was feeding you lobster."

@guacalatifar7 said:

"If you date someone and you don't glow. He is not the one."

@ladypewa said:

"I repeat, if he ain’t making you gain, leave him."

@NAOMI said:

"I want him."

@Mutaki Centy said:

"I was almost giving up on him...but let me give myself one last chance."

@Maggz _Nond reacted:

"You won."

@leoenergy said:

"Please borrow me. I'll return him after I reach my goal weight."

Man shares the glowing transformation of his daughter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man and his beautiful daughter went viral on TikTok due to the transformation in their physical appearance.

The father shared two photos, one taken in 2013 and the other taken in 2023, to show how their lives have changed.

The huge physical transformation in the appearance of the father and daughter stunned many netizens.

Source: Legit.ng