A bride seemed very angry during her wedding such that she did not shake her body during the wedding reception

When they were asked to dance, the bride stood and barely moved despite her hubby's obvious gestures on the dance floor

Many netizens who saw the wedding video were asking if the woman was forced to marry the man who also looked unhappy

Reactions trailed the video of a bride who refused to dance with her husband during their wedding.

Because of the behaviour of the bride, many people who saw the video were asked if she was forced to wed the man.

The wedding has sparked reactions on social media. Photo credit: TikTok/@ruzizilaplume.

Source: TikTok

In the short clip, which was posted by @ruzizilaplume, the bride barely shook her body when it came time for her and her man to dance and rejoice.

She stood beside her man and kept frowning her face as if someone had got her angry at the event.

Even her husband noticed her behaviour and tried to hold her hands, but this did not work. He, too, frowned his face as if he was angry to be at his own wedding.

The man, too, was not dancing elaborately, and their general behaviour surprised many social media users who said they were confused as to why they didn't express happiness.

Watch the video below:

Netizen react as bride declines to dance with her groom

@Goodjob said:

"Help me understand what is going on here."

@okebest musical asked:

"Is it by force to marry?"

@MKD said:

"You're forced to get married or else."

@adamscoffie48 asked:

"Could this be LOVE?"

@Mbambu Constance said:

"Madam, be happy it's your day, and it comes once."

@WISDOM25 said:

"And I thought I had already seen everything in my life."

@marianie mereus said:

"The woman is thinking about her ex."

@Ornella said:

"They, you two were forced to get married?"

