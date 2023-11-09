A Nigerian mother has expressed her disappointment after her newborn son took after his father

The mother posted a video on TikTok showing all the things she passed through during pregnancy and labour

The mother said she bought so many good things for the child named Tobechukwu, but he still resembled his father

A mother has lamented bitterly after her newborn son came out looking like her husband.

In a funny video trending on social media, the mother, Ella Cherish, said she went through many things to bring the baby into the world.

The mother expected the baby to look like her, but he resembled her husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@ellacherish47ella.

Source: TikTok

Ella expected the newborn child to look like her, but she was disappointed when he came out looking like the dad.

She said she passed through a lot during labour and even showed when she was breathing through an oxygen cylinder in the hospital.

Ella disclosed that she bought many things for her baby as she prepared to welcome him. She shared images of the expensive baby items. Yet, the child disappointed her with his looks, something she did not like. She captioned the video:

"Upon all the things I bought for Tobechukwu, he still leave me go resemble his dad. E pain me."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of mother and her baby

The video sparked many funny reactions in the comment section, as many mothers shared similar experiences.

@Somma Cakes said:

"Tobechukwu no really try. Born ifechukwu first."

@mhiztalent4 said:

"Chai no worry. Born another one."

@Chronicles_ofsommy said:

"So sorry, born another one."

@AMMII said:

"No worry if you born Zara she go resemble you."

@Daisy commented:

"Thank GOD he is alive."

@C.A.N.E.M said:

"Let’s wait and hear Tobechukwu’s side of the story."

@Happy__pills said:

"My daughter did the same to me."

Expectant mother dances in joy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mother danced after a scan revealed she would have twins.

In a video which trended online, the mother said her joy knew no bounds after the scan.

She held the scan result and danced joyfully, sharing the good news with the world.

Source: Legit.ng