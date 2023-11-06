The striking resemblance between a man and his son is generating many reactions among TikTok users

The man has white marks and patches thought to be vitiligo in many parts of his body, and his son shares the same marks

The marks run from their heads down to the face as well as their belly and the chest regions of their bodies

A man and his little son resemble each other so much so that their video has gone viral.

In the short clip posted on TikTok, the man and his son were playing, and they were bare-chested.

The man shares a striking resemblance with his son. Photo credit: TikTok/@gbozimormoses.

Source: UGC

Their physical resemblance immediately became evident to those who came across the video.

The man, Gbozimor Moses, has white marks on his face, his chest region, and his belly.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His son shares the same marks in the same exact way that he has them, making netizens marvel at the striking resemblance.

The white mark shared by the man and his son is thought to be vitiligo, although it is not stated in the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of man and his son

@Judy said:

"I have vitiligo since I was 9 blessings and hugs to everyone who have it."

@Gabriel Samson commented:

"If na like this Mohbad son be we for no ask DNA."

@marujata said:

"The mother of this boy deserves the award for best of wife the year. No cheating, no doubt."

@BeeGold_17 said:

"This confirms DNA."

@Alex commented:

"Teach him better thing oga."

@Bestie said:

"The mother is a photocopy mechanic."

@s.f.2022t commented:

"We confirm that you are the songwriter and arranger and that the woman was just the recording studio."

@kwame Sisco said:

"The mother deserves an award. No NDA needed."

@nathaliembuyi12 said:

"Luckily for you, you didn't deny pregnancy! Long life to you."

Nigerian man demands for DNA on his daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an angry Nigerian man demanded an immediate DNA test on his daughter to determine her true paternity.

This comes after the man visited his wife's workplace and found out that his daughter resembles his wife's boss.

The man has said he is searching for a reputable DNA clinic so that he can do the test and clear his mind once and for all.

Source: Legit.ng