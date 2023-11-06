A Nigerian lady who wanted to know her DNA ancestry conducted the test and found out the possible countries her ancestors were from

The test rightly confirmed that she was 95% Nigerian, but other countries popped up on the result

The result showed there was a small chance that she was from Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, and even Ukraine

A lady traced her ancestry and discovered that she was 95% Nigerian and 1.5% East European.

The lady named Ambimbola said the test also showed that she was 1.4% West Asian, 1% West African and 1% Finish.

The ancestry test shows Abimbola is 95% Nigerian. Photo credit: TikTok/@hrhabimbola.

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, it was disclosed that the test also suggested some other possible countries the lady could be from based on her DNA trace.

After seeing some of the countries that popped up, the lady said she was shocked.

Abimbola is 95% Nigerian

According to the test result, there was a small probability that Abimbola could be from Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, and even Ukraine.

The test also suggested some countries in West Africa, such as Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, Mali, and Mauritania.

However, she was also shocked when the test suggested that her ancestors could be from Venezuela and Sweden.

Abimbola joked that she would go and look for her family members in the countries suggested by the ancestor test.

She wrote:

"This is just to show we are all one, and we have literally come out of each other. I am still shocked, though!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as lady traces her ancestry

@WeUp said:

"Are these tests even accurate?"

@Blkspice22 commented:

"I’m black American, and I’m 48 per cent Nigerian, but I have Portuguese, Egyptian, Spanish, Norwegian and Scottish."

@Black Man said:

"These things are accurate! My brother and I did, and both came back with 95% Naija as well. I’m not sure what they use, but it’s spot on."

