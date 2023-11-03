A lady has reunited with her husband in Canada two years after he first moved to the North American country

The lady secured her Nigerian passport and a Canadian visa and flew to Canada to be with her hubby

Their reunion at the airport in Canada was captured in a viral video, which warmed the hearts of netizens

Many netizens have congratulated a Nigerian lady who travelled to Canada to reunite with her husband.

She posted a video on social media which chronicled her journey from Nigeria to Canada.

Her husband travelled in 2021 and she joined him in 2023. Photo credit: TikTok/@mz_sekani.

The lady, Sekani, said in the video that her relocation to Canada is coming almost two years after her husband first moved.

Video shows lady's joyful reunion with her husband in Canada

Sekani said her husband travelled to Canada in December of 2021, leaving her behind in Nigeria.

She waited patiently until she was able to secure her passport and Canadian visa, which enabled her to join him.

Their joyful reunion the moment she arrived in Canada was so nice to see as they jumped and hugged each other.

Sekani captioned the video:

"I prayed! I waited! I fasted! I cried! God listened! He came through."

The video touched a lot of her followers, and they congratulated her in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulated lady who travelled to Canada

@God's Gift said:

"You got approved on my birthday. Congratulations."

@Nana Akua commented:

"Congratulations, I tap into your testimony in Jesus name."

@Tunmysetouch said:

"Congratulations to you. I tap into your testimony in Jesus' Name."

@Titilayomi said:

"I am so happy for you congrats."

@Jessyberry said:

"This is so beautiful, a massive congratulations to you sis."

@Toyourcee_13 reacted:

"Congratulations mama, see me shining my teeth anyhow."

@Claudia said:

"Congratulations sis. I use you as a point of contact and I pray the God of the 11th hour to reunite me with my man this November."

