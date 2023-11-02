A lady who was supposed to feed a dog was seen eating the food meant for the domestic animal

In a short clip posted on social media, the dog watched painfully as the lady ate the food with relish

Towards the end of the video, the lady poured some of the food for the dog only after eating her fill

Reactions trailed the video of a lady who ate a plate of food she was supposed to deliver to a dog.

In the short clip posted by @AdvoBarryRoux, the dog waited patiently to get the food from the lady.

The dog watched patiently as the lady ate the food. Photo credit: TikTok/@AdvoBarryRoux.

Source: TikTok

However, the lady appeared to love the food more than the dog as she kept eating scoop after scoop from the pot.

The lady consumed the food while the dog watched

Each time the lady scooped the food and put it in her mouth, the dog lifted its head and looked at the lady.

The dog also swallowed in a funny way, showing that it eagerly wanted to eat the food in the pot.

Towards the end of the video, the lady gave some of the food to the dog. The video stunned netizens, who took to the comment section to analyse it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens criticise lady who ate food meant for a dog

@AkanimiltonM said:

"Bobby Is waiting there like “can you give me my food already ."

@kingstar27 said:

"How can you watch the dog swallow without eating."

@naughty_libra07 commented:

"Bobby would eat his leftover food that should not have been left over."

@princegangaidzo said:

"Bobby is sad to see his food being eaten."

@Jerry_chugo commented:

"Justice for the dog."

@prow_II reacted:

"How did she continue eating when Bobby was staring."

@BukolaTaofeek reacted:

"This is wired."

@al_amin418 said:

"Noodles too delicious to resist."

Dog prevents chicken from eating its food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a dog covered its food when a chicken wanted to peck at it.

In a hilarious video, the dog avoided a NY form of confrontation with the chicken.

When it covered the food, the chicken left the scene. Many praised the dog for its display of wisdom.

Source: Legit.ng