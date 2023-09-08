A dog stunned TikTok users after a video showed how smartly it behaved when a hen wanted to peck its food

When the hen approached the food and started pecking, the dog picked a cover and shielded the food

A dog stunned TikTok users with its humanlike behaviour after it covered its food perfectly.

In a video that has gone viral and impressed many people, the dog finished eating, and there was some food remaining.

The chicken started pecking at the food, but the dog covered it. Photo credit: TikTok/@cuncon13686.

Source: TikTok

A chicken approached the dog's food and started pecking at it, and the dog apparently did not like it.

Instead of confronting the chicken violently, the dog found a covering for the food.

He lifted the covering and used it to shield the food, preventing the chicken from pecking.

The dog's smart behaviour and how it prevented a fight impressed TikTok users. The video was shared by @cuncon13686.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as dog covers its food

@useSisBravo said:

"Wow! The dog doesn't want a fight, just cover your food! Brilliant."

@mrthomas279 reacted:

"Problem resolved without a conflict. The genius doggie saves chicken and will live to have many more egg omelettes."

@action Lady said:

"The dog says you are not my fight mate. Let me just cover my food."

@amos said:

"I don't want problems I want peace."

@sexyangeline said:

"He knew he wouldn't win so he took the easy way out."

@user8166183206655 said:

"Prevention is better than fight."

@user9443111812511 said:

"Did not expect this, I expected war."

@moonstones23 commented:

"I wished I could be this calm and peaceful."

@ugiri said:

"Leave my food please, l don't want any problem."

Source: Legit.ng