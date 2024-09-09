A Nigerian lady who used to work as a teacher narrated the story of a boy who was one of her pupils

She said the school is located in Lekki, a highbrow area of Lagos and she noted that the child was disrespectful

She said the eight-year-old child had refused to clean his table after eating, and insisted a cleaner should do it

A lady who worked as a teacher in Lagos state shared an experience she had with one of her pupils.

The lady said the pupil was disrespectful to her and did not show any sign he had proper home training.

The lady said the child was disrespectful to her. Photo credit: TikTok/@symplysuccess.

Source: TikTok

According to the lady, the school in question is located in Lekki, a high-brow area of the mega city.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, @symplysuccess said the boy in her class refused to clean his table after eating.

The boy told her point blank that it was the duty of the cleaners to clean the table and not his.

The lady said she was surprised at how the boy spoke to her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her experience with her pupil

@Tilda said:

"I"ve been in that setting .. I tell you, it takes extra patience."

@adaugo4real said:

"I love what you are doing, keep it up sis."

@Justino said:

"I'm just proud.. to have you as my model... love you big time."

@maria said:

"Omo I feel like gentle parenting should be for gentle kids...cos if you use the same hand for everybody, some go spoil and some go get sense."

@Mr. Topnelly said:

"It is so funny how our parents and grandparents, who were perceived as illiterates, were able to raise noble men and women, but our supposedly educated parents are now raising toxic kids."

American teacher relocates to Nigeria

Meanwhile, a lady said she had been thinking of moving elsewhere to work as a teacher, and she decided to make the move in 2024.

The lady said she is from the United States of America but decided that Africa was where she would live and work.

She has packed her bags and moved to Nigeria, where she now lives and works as a teacher in Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng