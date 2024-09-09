A Nigerian lady in the UK said she learned she could recycle her empty bottles of water in exchange for money

The lady shared a video showing when she took the bottles to a place where she had them recycled

When she was done, she used the money she got to buy snacks for herself and was happy afterwards

A Nigerian lady living in the UK said she became happy after learning she could recycle her empty water bottles.

Her happiness knew no bounds when she was able to exchange the bottles for money.

Lady living abroad recycles empty bottles. Photo credit: TikTok/@_yindall.

Source: UGC

The lady shared a video on TikTok showing when she took the bottles for recycling.

In the video, @_yindall dropped the bottles into the recycling machine, which automatically determined their worth.

The machine paid her £0.10 (N212) for the two bottles she dropped into it. She was happy when she made use of the money to buy snacks.

She said:

"I was the happiest when I found out I could recycle my bottles in Lidl."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady recycles empty bottles of water

@Mil said:

"The UK is soo late for this."

@khan said:

"We pay in UK to take full bin in week."

@Joy Omeh said:

"Let me run to Lidl I have tones of water bottles to get paid from."

@delusive<>MARIE said:

"I wonder which Lidl this person went to as I’m longing waiting for my area to have one of these machines."

@Triple Fiv3 said:

"Wow never seen this, which lidl?"

@singh said:

"This recycling in the Netherlands has lasted over 20 years. The UK is always behind with everything."

@Evybanks said:

"Please, where in London is this available? I don't mind travelling all over London to do this."

Man shares his experience with birds abroad

A Nigerian man who lives abroad says when he was in Nigeria, birds used to fly away from him when he approached.

However, when he moved abroad, birds, such as pigeons flew close to him and even perched on his body in the streets.

He made a video showing when some of the birds happily perched on his body and he wondered why.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng