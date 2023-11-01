A teenage superfan of Canadian rapper, Drake, made an expensive attempt at getting him to grace her forthcoming birthday party

The 15-year-old girl, with help from her mum, put up a billboard inviting the rapper to her sweet 16 event

Mixed reactions have trailed a picture of the billboard as many people urged Drake to make the girl's day

Miya Garcia, a 15-year-old girl in Texas, has put up a billboard inviting Canadian rapper, Drake, to her coming birthday party.

With the support of her mother, Miya rented an entire highway billboard ad in a bid to get Drake's attention.

Miya Garcia, 15, made a billboard inviting Drake to her birthday. Photo Credit: @champagnepapi, Facebook/Complex Music

Source: Instagram

"Drake, you're invited to my Sweet 16. Your biggest fan, Miya," the billboard reads.

On the billboard, Miya's picture was on one end and that of Drake on the other end.

Speaking with a news outlet, Fox 26 Houston, Miya expressed love for Drake's music, describing him as an inspiring fellow.

"I love his music, love his style.

"But he's really inspiring."

Miya's daring attempt emerged on social media and gained traction, with many urging Drake to show up to her party.

Netizens hope Drake attends the girl's birthday

Espinoza Magda said:

"So sweet .Drake that would be so nice of you. A teenagers dream."

Melany Stephens said:

"Wow talking about thinking outside of the box!!! Drake show her that dreams do come true!!!"

Christy Bennett said:

"I hope it gets to him. That will be an amazing surprise for her."

Shilpa Dayal said:

"Drake you would totally make that night more memorable! I hope you go frfr!"

Act LawnCare said:

"Should have put the sign up in Houston. He just moved to that town. Best of luck mama. May you have the best sweet sixteen ever. God bless."

Source: Legit.ng