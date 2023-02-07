A woman has shown off the many expensive wigs her husband spent his money on to appreciate her

Many people in her comment section said that she should not see wigs as an achievement but should consider owning a business

Among those who reacted to the video were ladies who hoped their husbands would be rich enough to give them the same care

A Nigerian woman, @blessingclassic18, has shared a video to show people the expensive wigs that her husband bought her.

Praising her husband as the real deal, the woman picked each hair. She called her husband "odogwu".

Wife with many expensive wigs

Though she did not put price tags on them, the wigs all have expensive looks. After counting more than five wigs, she added that they were not even all she had.

Many argued whether wigs should be seen as an achievement in the video's comment section.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered almost 2,000 comments with over 70,000 likes.

Chimeziri Chibueze said:

"This kind of wife don’t think of owning their own business they depend on oga."

black cocoaaa said:

"People are saying hair is not achievement!!omoo!!when u buy good hair,u can resell it and get ur money back or even double!!so her husband na odogwu."

Dellynalove said:

"Not every man take care of their woman you are bless . life too short enjoy and show it off mama."

muktar4433 said:

"At least she said husband not boyfriend so make una rest."

ogochukwuokeke8 said:

"Baby girl money is good, I pray my husband gets there."

Nwaehijie Oyinyechi asked:

"Hair naw is investment?"

Wife starts poultry business with wig money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @sasha_mac_reality, showed the poultry business she started from the money her husband gave her to buy hair.

One day her husband asked her if she needed anything and she told him she wanted a bone straight. After some weeks, the woman reminded him and he gave her N360,000 for the hair.

The woman said that when she was going to take N195,000 out of the money to buy the bone straight, she had a second thought and saw that it was frivolous spending.

