Ejikeme Mmesoma is now ready to travel abroad and commence her studies, according to social media reports.

In a post, Obumneme Osuchukwu said on Twitter that Mmesoma has secured her international passport and is ready to leave Nigeria.

Ejikeme is said to be ready to relocate abroad for her studies.

According to Obumneme, the girl got her passport thanks to Gaius Chubueze, who had earlier promised to sponsor her foreign education.

Man says Mmesoma ready to travel

Obumneme wrote on Twitter:

"Mmesoma has gotten her international passport ready to leave Nigeria to where she will be getting her university education."

Mmesoma had earlier been suspended from taking part in JAMB after she forged her result and inflated it.

Mmesoma changed her UTME scores from 249 to 362, claiming she was the highest scorer for 2023, but this was found to be false.

She would later apologise to JAMB, asking for forgiveness since it was her first time committing such an act.

At the time, Gaius Chubueze said he would still take charge of Mmesoma's foreign education.

He had said then:

"I will still sponsor Mmesoma. Whether she agreed or not that's not my problem."

Nigerians react as Mmesoma gets international passport

@Kings_CEO said:

"Good move. But she must shun forgery."

@Sinnister_7 said:

"Even if she's guilty, she is still very young and needs love, support & rehabilitation."

@isioma56 said:

"Wow, a big congratulations to her; she is a bright young girl, she actually scored very high on her JAMB, but she was misled to alter her result because she wanted a scholarship; she will do well. I am happy for her."

