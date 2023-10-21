A Nigerian lady who became pregnant outside of marriage said her mother was very angry about the development

The same mother became inseparable from her granddaughter after the lady delivered a baby girl

Many who saw the grandmother playing with the child said mothers do not joke with their grandchildren at all

A Nigerian lady shared a TikTok video of her mother dancing with her child on her back.

The woman's joy knew no bounds as she danced with her granddaughter. The lady revealed the same woman was angry when she became pregnant.

Grandmum and grandchild danced

She (@dunnie030) added that her mother loved the child so much that all attention has now shifted to the little one.

Many people who watched the lovely family clip could relate as they shared similar experiences of their mum later loving the children they had outside of wedlock.

IMOLEAYO said:

"Na you dem dey fight with not their grandchildren."

Grace Victor aid:

"The child no offend her nau. Baby girl is completely innocent and had no hand in your knacking."

faithmillion1 said:

"My papa provoke me, I ves carry my son dissapear, papa begin call people say make Dem tell me to bring him son."

Madam Noire said:

"My dad cried! 7 years later and she's his best friend."

Small body said:

"People way get mother no know wetin God do for them."

favvy said:

"My mama don turn my pikin to her own like dis now my baby na our last born."

Tee said:

"No matter how angry they are at the beginning they NEVER play with their grandchildren."

FeFe said:

"This my mum when my younger bro broke the news of getting a girl pregnant now she and her grand son na pant and yanch."

Lady announced to mum she was pregnant

