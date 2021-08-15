There are people who are of the opinion that looking stylish is meant for the younger ladies so much that once they get to a certain age, they stop trying and just stick to the basics.

However, this isn't the case with some Nigerian celebrities who are 50 and above.

The actresses are known for their good sense of style. Photo credit: @solasobowale, @ayoadesanya, @officialngozinwosu

Source: Instagram

While the holy trinity of straight denim, a blazer, and a white button-down is the go-to for western women in their 50s, bubus are what most women in Nigeria often rock, hence the trendy tag, 'rich auntie' look.

In this article, however, Legit.ng spotlights seven beautiful Nigerian celebrities who are 50+ and have got a good sense of fashion.

Check them out below:

1. Mo Abudu

Mosunmola Abudu, popularly called Mo Abudu, is a Nigerian media mogul who is the CEO of Ebony Live Television. At the age of 56, she is a stunner whose fashion game is top-notch. Whatever event Mo is invited to, best believe she'll turn up looking classy and elegant.

2. Sola Sobowole

At 57, the Nollywood actress and screenwriter is one stylish celebrity who knows her onions when it comes to fashion and style.

The King of Boys star's look is always a hit whether on the red carpet or in casual looks and with that smile, Sobowole looks way younger than she is.

3. Ireti Doyle

The Nigerian actress, entertainer, TV presenter, writer, and public speaker is another actress who not only looks younger than her 54 years of age, she is also a stunner when it comes to rocking fashionable ensembles.

4. Joke Silva

The gorgeous thespian is another Nigerian celebrity who never misses an opportunity to look elegant and chic for any occasion she attends. If her makeup is not on point, best believe the 59-year-old would rock a regal outfit.

5. Ngozi Nwosu

The 58-year-old film star is another woman who is never caught 'unfresh'. Anyone who is a fan of Nwosu knows she loves fancy clothes and stylish hairdos. A quick trip to her Instagram page will have you rethinking her age.

6. Ayo Adesanya

The 52-year-old is another Nollywood star who is big on her looks and it shows in how fashionable she always looks. Only recently, she wowed her fans and followers with some gorgeous photos from her birthday shoot.

7. Kate Henshaw

Although she only recently joined the 50s club, Henshaw is also one stylish woman slaying on the fashion scene. Not only is she exceptionally fit for her age, she knows the ensembles to rock in order to keep heads turning.

