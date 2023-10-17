A photographer attended the 2023 Igbo-Ora Twins Festival in Oyo state, and he captured some interesting images

The photographer, Ayo Adams, spoke to Legit.ng and highlighted some of the events that took place at the festival

Ayo also shared the interesting images he captured from the festival, showing some of the twins who gathered to celebrate

Igbo-Ora is a Nigerian town in Oyo state where nearly every family has welcomed twin babies.

There are so many multiple births in the town that the people there celebrate what is called the Igbora Twins Festival.

The Igbo-Ora Twins Festival is an annual event. Photo credit: Ayo Adams.

Ayo Adams, a professional photographer, attended the annual event, and he shared some of his photographs with Legit.ng.

The photographs showed how twins converged in the town to have fun in a unique way on October 14, 2023.

Igbo-Ora town where there are so many twin births

Ayo told Legit.ng that there is a special food called Ilasa Soup with Amala, which the people believe is responsible for multiple births in the town.

His words:

"The event started in the morning. You know, from family preparation to the general convergence at Methodist Grammar School, Igbo Ora. It is an open-field event. Cultural display, celebration of twins and theatrical showcase were major highlights.

"The people of Igbo-Ora hold the festival of twins in high esteem. It is a reunion day where indigenous people and twins travel from far and wide to participate in the event. On that day, different families will host people in their compound and also serve them the popular Ilasa Soup with Amala, which they believe is one of the factors responsible for the large rate of twins in Igbo Ora.

"Aside from the festival, they have a special rite that is done to celebrate twins. It is called Oro Ibeji. When they do this, they will cook beans, or kuru, and invite the friends of the twins to join in the celebration. The festival enjoys great patronage from cultural stakeholders, including the governor of Oyo State, who was in attendance at the recently concluded annual festival."

