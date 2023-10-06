A lady said her husband was an angry child, and she has posted a childhood photo of him on TikTok

In the old photo, her husband was seen frowning his face as if someone had got him angry before the camera clicked

The TikTok video containing the photo has generated a lot of laughter and reactions from TikTok users

A woman who discovered her husband's childhood photograph has posted on TikTok.

The lady said her mother-in-law was the one who showed her the photo, and she decided to keep it for herself.

The lady posted the photos online and said her husband was ugly as a child. Photo credit: TikTok/@thesandrathompson.

Source: TikTok

She has now shared the image with TikTok users to show them what her husband looked like as a child.

In the photo, the man was frowning his face angrily as if someone had made him upset before the shot was taken.

The woman hilariously said her husband was the angry type when he was a child, which was why he was frowning his face.

The video has sparked funny reactions among TikTok users after it went viral on the platform. The video was posted by @thesandrathompson.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to man's childhood photos

@winnifredmantey said:

"Let’s see the after."

@beautyspecial said:

"Na the background song even finish me with laugh."

@Rejoice Nnamani said:

"This background song self."

@meek5005 said:

"That was his smile."

@Lilian mani said:

"I had to go and check his recent picture. I can imagine how you laughed when you saw this picture."

@Akim Jr said:

"I think he always fight for birthday rice. Baba don watch Tom and Jerry finish."

