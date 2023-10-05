A Nigerian father in the United Kingdom was shocked after his grown son referred to him as 'bro'

The man almost charged at his son as he slammed him for calling him a bro and asked if they were mates

In a viral clip, his son further worsened the situation as he asked his father why he was moving mad

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A Nigerian dad, residing in the United Kingdom, got angry after his son called him 'bro.'

The young man said he decided to greet his father like he was his pal to see his reaction and recorded it for social media content.

The man got mad at his son. Photo Credit: @amosthakid

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok clip, he stretched forth his hand for a fist bump as he made to greet his dad and blurted out 'yo bro'.

The slang did not sit well with his dad as the man took off his glasses and reprimanded his son. He asked him if they were mates and made to charge at him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The young man worsened the situation

Not stopping there, the young man further triggered his dad by asking him why he was moving mad.

The man seemed to have had enough and got up in displeasure to leave the scene, saying:

"You need to go back to Nigeria! This country has finished you!"

The son and dad, via the lad's account, are known to create TikTok content together and entertain his over 500k followers with them.

Watch the video below:

His dad's reaction amused netizens

user51010489147046 said:

"This country has finished you I don't how many times I have watched this."

mohammed Fakih said:

"If he says let's go to dubai or new York for holiday, it's a trap, you are going to Nigeria."

evie said:

"My mum would say, mi look like one of your legobeast fren dem."

Koko said:

"I was expecting age mate but the "this country has finished you" finished me."

Lilith said:

"Is it just me but does every African parent say am I your mate."

Ninita said:

"I was waiting for that "am I your mate?"

You_got_slayed124 said:

"He took off his glasses that’s how you know he about to pull out the belt."

Jav/Javi/Javier

"Why are African dads like this chill man ... My dad would have put me in a headlock."

Man triggers mum abroad as he calls her full name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had dared his mum abroad by calling her full name.

In a funny TikTok video, the young man was walking closely behind his mother when he shouted her full name. His mother immediately turned back and asked him if he just called her by her name.

She then attempted to give her son a slap for what he said. But the lad quickly reminded her that they were no longer in Nigeria and that he would scream if she hit him.

Source: Legit.ng