A man stirred reactions on TikTok because of how he devised a means to avoid washing dishes after eating

In a trending video, the man wrapped his spoon and plate with leather before using them to eat his food

After he was done eating, he gently unwrapped the spoon and plate and kept them in the cupboard without washing

A man who said he did not want to wash dishes devised a means to avoid going to the sink.

In a funny video posted by @tkm_familia, the man was munching his food which was dished on a plate wrapped with leather.

The man wrapped his plate and spoon since he did not want to do the dishes. Photo credit: TikTok/@tkm_familia.

He was in the kitchen with a woman who appeared to be his wife and he equally had his spoon nicely wrapped.

He finished off his food and then unwrapped the leather from the spoon and plate.

Man devises means to avoid washing plates after eating

After seeing they both looked clean, he happily returned them to the cupboard and hurried out of the kitchen.

The woman was surprised, and she brought out the spoon and plate and examined them, trying to see if they were dirty.

She saw that they looked clean even without being washed. The video received funny reactions from many TikTok users.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of man who hates doing dishes

@Ashie said:

"The highest level of laziness."

@Raven Pisconte commented:

"And still left his trash on the counter."

@Spicy Gumbo said:

"It takes more work to wrap the plate than to wash it."

@Malefetseg commented:

"I have learned something today."

@Sarah K Brown asked:

"Have you heard about a paper plate?"

@Blessings123 said:

"This deal seems good. I think I am adopting this."

@Tallie said:

"Dude is on another level."

@estann30 commented:

"I need to get this wrapping paper."

@sheila singleton said:

"Wow! Who would go that far not to wash dishes?"

