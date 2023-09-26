A Nigerian lady narrated how a pastor tried to dissuade her husband from getting married to her when they were engaged

She said her man was invited to the church where the man of God handed down the prophecy, asking him to dump her

The pastor told him to marry one of the ushers in the church, but the man refused to abandon his fiancee

A Nigerian man who engaged a girl to marry was advised to dump her since she was not his wife.

The lady who was to be dumped made a post on TikTok, narrating what transpired when her husband visited a church.

Her man refused to dump her, and they later got married. Photo credit: TikTok/@onyii_nwaoma.

She said the man of God insisted that she was not the will of God for her husband, who was by then her fiancee.

Her husband was told by the pastor to jettison his fiancee and, instead, marry one of his church ushers.

Lady said her husband was advised to leave her

The lady, Onyii Nwaoma, said her husband was invited to the church but could not wait to leave because he did not like the prophecy.

The man went ahead with the marriage as planned, and they are happy today.

She captioned the video:

"Some pastors will not make heaven at all. Pray by yourself and seek spiritual advice from the right men of God."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react as pastor recommends church usher for man to marry

@Dianecrystal said:

"Pastors, prophets and prophetess have destroyed many relationships and marriages."

@Sumptuous_Vivyluv said:

"That's why the Catholic Church remain the best."

@Modesta said:

"That usher is the pastor’s babe."

@Sharonbeauty said:

"This is my story, they told my husband that I would finish his money. One of these days my husband looked at me and said thank God I didn’t listen to them."

