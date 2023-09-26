A lady vehemently refused to follow a married man who asked her out, insisting that she was not interested

The man admitted being married but confessed her love for the lady, who in turn rejected his proposal

A screenshot of their chat, which has leaked online, shows that the lady told the man to go home and meet his wife

A married man who expressed his desire to be with a lady was vehemently turned down.

A screenshot of a leaked chat between the man and the lady was shared on Twitter by Postsubman.

The married man regretted asking the lady out. Photo credit: Getty Images/@Postsubman.

Source: Getty Images

In their short conversation, the man admits to the lady that he is married.

He said he is still interested in working out something with the lady despite being married.

His proposal did not sit well with the lady, who reprimanded him and asked him to go home and be with his wife.

He had told the lady he wanted to be with a hot girl like her. She told him to go home and boil his wife and make her hot.

The hilarious clapback got a lot of Twitter users laughing at the marriage man.

See the chat below:

Twitter users react as lady rejects married man

@Itz_authority said:

"Let him go and boil his wife, nah. Every Man wants to marry that woman who will be a wife and a Mother. But they wanna cheat with that one that looks hot outside."

@Ladels2 commented:

"Kill it, girl you be the bomb."

