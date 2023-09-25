A lady who has an extended forehead went viral on TikTok after she posted a video of her braided hair

In the video posted by UC Shalom, the cute damsel first showed her hair before she went to the salon to braid

The braiding exposed her extended forehead, which has made the video go viral and receive over 5.9 million views

Reactions have trailed the video of a beautiful girl after she posted a video on TikTok.

The video, which has been viewed over 5.9 million times, was posted by UC Shalom, who just had her hair braided.

The lady went viral because of her extended forehead. Photo credit: TikTok/@ucshalom7.

Source: TikTok

TikTok users started reacting to the video after seeing how extended the lady's forehead was.

In the video, the lady first showed her hair when she was yet to have it braided. She was preparing to go to the salon.

Lady's unique forehead makes her popular

The second scene of the video showed the beautiful lady after her hair was done, but people quickly noticed her forehead.

Her forehead is extended and more visible than other parts of her face. Her admirers, however, confessed that she looked beautiful.

Others said she looks unique because of how her forehead shines brightly.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady goes viral because of her forehead

@dannyriches177 said:

"You are beautiful please don't allow all these negative comments to get into your HEAD."

@sanniabdullah3 said:

"Seems like she took this prayer piont seriously: “I shall be the HEAD not the tail."

@fairydimples said:

"Me wondering how she's going to wear a cap."

@nathaliebanya said:

"You are really from outer space."

@justmokgadi commented:

"The sad part is that the comment section never disappoints."

@DRosette said:

"You are very beautiful."

@atieno _caro said:

"I know a friend who also has a head like this."

@Miss Gold commented:

"You're blessed by nature."

Source: Legit.ng