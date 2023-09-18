A lady who finally became a midwife in the UK danced and rejoiced after collecting her blue uniform

The lady thanked God for the success as she said that she would continue her sleepless night and learn more

Many young people who hoped to one day become certified midwives said that they would keep clapping till their turn comes

A young lady who relocated to the UK for a better future finally achieved her dream.

She (@everythinganima) danced after she passed her medical exam and became a certified nurse in the UK.

The lady danced and showed off her uniform. Photo source: @everythinganima

Lady becomes a nurse in the UK

Giving all glory to God, the lady tried out her blue uniform. She was super excited about the new achievement.

Some who watched her TikTok video said they would keep congratulating others until it becomes their turn to celebrate.

According to NHS Professionals, the yearly salary of midwives in the UK is between £28,407 (N27,768,449.61) - £35,392 (N34,596,436.39).

Nigerian lady becomes nurse in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady earning so little as a nurse in Nigeria relocated to the UK, and her salary increased.

The lady said her first salary as a nurse in Ibadan was N20k per month. She suffered after losing a N45k employment while job hunting in Lagos.

