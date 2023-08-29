A baby with plump body and chubby cheeks went viral after her mother shared her video with the public

From the video, netizens noticed the baby's plum cheeks and started asking her mother what she was feeding her with

The mother explained that the fine baby only eats breast milk and nothing extraordinarily different

A baby girl who looks so beautiful has melted a lot of hearts after a video of her was posted by her mother.

The most outstanding thing about the girl is her cheeks, which look plum and attractive.

The little girl is blessed with so much beauty. Photo credit: TiktTok/@kimberly88802.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the girl was sleeping peacefully and gently like a dove.

Her face looks so cute and adorable, and everyone who saw the video said the baby is very well-fed.

People were asking her mother the type of food she gives to that made her look so plump.

But her mother cleared the air, saying the beautiful baby only feeds on breast milk and nothing extraordinarily different.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of baby with chubby cheeks

@Omobukolami said:

"So cute! The cheek is cheeking."

@Empress Gina Papabi reacted:

"I tap into this beautiful princess blessings."

@bholare fashion house said:

"This baby always brings a smile to my lips whenever I come across her video. Stay blessed baby."

@ultimateblendsalon1 commented:

"It's the cheek for me. My love, much love from my end."

@Mrsdonken said:

"I don see baby wey big pass my baby ooo."

@Munachiso said:

"Omo see cheek ooo. The baby is so cute."

@Hor lar mih said:

"In this economic period. Na only this girl dey chop Nigeria food."

@RichMama said:

"If beauty is a person, I for give this babe."

Source: Legit.ng