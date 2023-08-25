The police officer who arrested a child for urinating outside in Mississippi, USA, has been shown the exit door

The child, Quantavious Eason, was with his mother when she went to an attorney’s office in Senatobia, Mississippi, and he was pressed

Quantavious was taken into custody after the police officer spotted him urinating behind his mother's car, but this sparked outrage

The policeman was the first officer who spotted 10-year-old Quantavious Eason easing himself behind his mother's car in Senatobia, Mississippi, Daily Mirror reports.

Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler (pictured right) admitted an error in judgment on the part of the sanctioned officers. Photo credit: WHBQ and Senatobia Police.

The policeman approached the child, and the attention of his mother, Latonya Eason, was called.

Although it was reported that the officer wanted to let the child go after his mother scolded him, he later changed his mind after the arrival of some other officers at the scene.

The kid was later put into a police car and driven to the Senatobia Police Station and charged with what the police called "child in need of services."

Later, in a statement, Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler admitted an error of judgment on the side of the police.

His words:

“Under these circumstances, it was an error in judgment for us to transport the child to the police station since the mother was present at that time as a reasonable alternative. Mistakes like this are a reminder in this profession as to the continual need for training and refreshers on the various topics that we encounter each day.”

Officers who arrested Quantivious Eason sanctioned

But in a new twist, the police authorities said the officers involved have been sanctioned.

The police said while the one who led the arrest is currently out of his job, the other would be disciplined internally.

Part of the statement reads:

"We deeply value your trust and support, and we are dedicated to continually improving and learning from our mistakes."

