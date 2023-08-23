The police nabbed a boy after he urinated behind his mother's car in Mississippi, United States

The police in Mississippi arrested a 10-year-old boy who urinated behind his mother's car.

The boy named Quantavious was with his mother at an attorney’s office in Senatobia, Mississippi, when he felt the need to urinate.

Quantavious was detained by the police for urinating behind his mother's car. Photo credit: FOX13 Memphis.

Quantavious eased himself very close to his mother's packed car, but this clearly didn't go down well with the police.

A policeman saw him urinating and accosted him. His mother was called, and the policeman let him go with a warning.

Mississippi mum outraged as police arrest his son

But another group of police officers arrived and had Quantavious taken into custody.

He was taken to the Senatobia Police Station and charged with what the police called "child in need of services."

His mother, Latonya Eason, reacted:

“No, him urinating in the parking lot was not right, but at the same time I handled it like a parent and for one officer to tell my baby to get back in the car like it was OK and to have the other pull up and take him to jail. Like no. I’m just speechless right now. Why would you arrest a 10-year-old kid?"

Boy arrested by police in Mississippi says he was scared

Quantavious said he was afraid when the police came for him:

His words:

“I started crying a little bit. They took me down there and got me out of the truck. I didn’t know what was happening. I get scared and start shaking and thinking I am going to jail.”

Meanwhile, the police later released the kid. In a statement, Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler said it was an error of judgement for the boy to have been transported to the station.

His words:

“Under these circumstances, it was an error in judgment for us to transport the child to the police station since the mother was present at that time as a reasonable alternative. Mistakes like this are a reminder in this profession as to the continual need for training and refreshers on the various topics that we encounter each day.”

