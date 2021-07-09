– Legit.ng has curated the best new Nigerian songs currently 'reigning'

– Songs Reminisce, Goz, Lojay, Adekunle Gold, Phyno, Aramide, AV, Zinoleesky and others make the cut

– Listen and enjoy the best of Nigerian music

It is well known that Nigerian music has come of age. Gone are the days when mediocrity or un-professionalism was the norm, now everybody has stepped up their game. Yemi Alade is doing big things, Simi, Tiwa Savage, and Teni are showing no signs of slowing down, Davido keeps dropping hits, and Burna Boy and Wizkid are Grammy winners.

New stars like Omah Lay, Rema, Tems, Cavemen, Olakira, Buju, Bella Shmurda, and others are also keeping the flame of Afrobeats alive.

Here are some new songs from the likes of Reminisce, Lojay, AV, Teni, Adekunle Gold, Phyno, Aramide, Boybreed, AV, and Zinoleesky.

1. Goz (Money Anthem)

2. The Cavemen (Selense)

3. Aramide ft. Boybreed (Down For You)

4. Bella Shmurda (Party Next Door)

5. Lojay (Monalisa)

6. AV (Big Thug Boys)

7. Phyno (Bia)

8. Reminisce ft. Olamide (Omo X100)

9. Teni (Hustle)

10. Adekunle Gold (Sinner)

11. Zinoleesky (Naira Marley)

