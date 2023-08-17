A rich sugar daddy showed generosity after he sent N270k to his side chick and told her to share the money with her boyfriend

The sugar daddy told his side chick to give N70k to her boyfriend and keep the remaining N200k to maintain herself

The lady has pocketed the whole money, and her boyfriend reported the matter to the sugar daddy in a leaked Whatsapp chats

A sugar daddy gave his girl N270k and told her to share part of the money with her boyfriend.

In a leaked Whatsapp chat posted on Facebook by Correct Bro, the man told his side chick to give her boyfriend N70k.

The sugar daddy specifically told the girl to give her boyfriend N70k and use the remaining N200k to maintain herself.

However, the lady kept all the money to herself, refusing to share it with her boyfriend as instructed by the sugar daddy.

The man said in the chat:

"Hi babe. I know the country is hard how and things are really expensive. I sent N270k to your account. Give your boyfriend N70k and use N200k to take care of yourself for me."

Man drags his girlfriend to her sugar daddy

When the boyfriend found out, he took the matter back to the sugar daddy, clearly informing him that he got nothing from the N70k.

The young man wrote:

"This is her boyfriend sir. She didn't give me any money. Please help me talk to her sir."

Facebook users react to leaked chats between lady and her sugar daddy

Lawal Mudi said:

"This is corruption, how can she be given money to give an understanding boyfriend and she embezzled it? We should start fighting corruption from the root."

Adejare Nathan said:

"He is a wise boyfriend. No need to argue or fight a lost battle. Just enjoy the tide."

Nwaigwe Henry said:

"But the truth here is that the guy can never take the relationship to another level. I mean he can never think of marrying her."

