A young Nigerian lady showed social media users how to greet one's father when he is a military man

She marched into her compound like a soldier as she greeted her father who is a military personnel

Her dad's reaction, coupled with how she marched and saluted like a soldier, got many people gushing

A Nigerian lady put up a soldier-like display as she greeted her father who she claims is a military man.

Words layered on the video which the lady, @diamondasele, shared on TikTok reads, "How to greet your father when he is a military man."

She marched into the compound like a soldier. Photo Credit: @diamondasele

Starting from the gate, the lady marched into the compound and stood facing her father, who was seated with other loved ones spotted on the scene.

Daughter salutes military father

On seeing his daughter, the man immediately stood up and positioned at attention like a soldier before a colleague.

His daughter went on to salute her father. The man remained in that position until she stamped her right foot on the ground to signal the end of her military greeting.

Father and daughter then hugged afterwards. The cute clip melted hearts online.

Netizens gush over their military showcase

PELLA OF LAGOS said:

"My papa go just Dey look you…..my dad too mean."

Coming backsoon said:

"The way u bounce on top the matching funny."

star said:

"That is the standard.

"Who thought you how to bang like that?"

Draymo said:

"Ur mama and ur siblings don tire for ur matter. dey just dey look u.''

Magic Finger005 said:

"Even with the way that man no dey inside uniform he still respects the salute."

BIG_WIN said:

"Tinubu no need to train this one carry her she's ready."

ARTbyDIPO said:

"Unna dey hug your papa my papa never hug me before, I never even hear I love you from him mouth before to me."

Source: Legit.ng