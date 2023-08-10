In the morning, a Nigerian lady returned to her wooden room only to find out her landlady locked it with a big padlock

The lady videoed the place as she went on to confront her landlady, who was working on a farm, to know why her room was locked

Mixed reactions trailed the video as people advised the lady on the next line of action she could take

A Nigerian lady, living in a wooden room, has cried out on social media after finding out that her landlady locked her abode.

Taking to TikTok, she made about 10 videos as she documented her confrontation with her landlady.

According to the lady, she only moved into the place four days ago and did not know her offense. She visited the landlady on her farm to find out why.

Her landlady says she owes NEPA bill

To her surprise, the unwelcoming landlady said she locked the room because the lady owed her NEPA bill of N1,500.

This came as a shock to the female tenant as she wondered how a person who hasn't stayed up to a week in a house would owe an electricity bill.

The lady expressed her anger calmly as she exchange words with the landlady.

Netizens react to the landlady-tenant drama

Cuteblezz said:

"If u no u have nt offended her be careful wit her bad people everywhere if possible change location look for another house nd b prayerful."

Nancy Joel said:

"Omo people get problem for this life oo she say how many times will you greet me."

Bunto tonic said:

"I think say they house belongs to farmers self.

"And you dey greet am. first.

"I go change am."

Isycarey said:

"Landlord travel and see oh, remember you have children, see how wey she take dey Buga sef."

PRECIOUS said:

"Biko is this not the same padlock you said you bought #1000 abi my eyes dey deceive me ni?"

Efe Omogbai said:

"Walahi dis kind tin i go loose my home training she even shout for u join de greetings my mad side for don active."

Shantee_Organics said:

"Na you dey nice, someone locked your door you're saying Good morning ma, using ma for someone you will change it for."

Onlygold340 said:

"Cut the key and enter your room when she is ready to talk she will come to you."

