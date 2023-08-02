Despite her diminutive stature, a small-sized Nigerian woman has achieved what many can not boast of

The small-sized woman recently took to social media to show off her twin kids who are much taller than she is

Social media users praised the woman as they celebrated her motherhood and commented on her kids

A small-sized Nigerian mum, Eniola, has excitedly displayed her lovely children on social media.

According to Eniola, her beautiful twins are taller than she is, despite being just six years old.

Eniola showed off her children. Photo Credit: @poshmata

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming video she shared on TikTok, the woman posed for photos with her children in an open space.

Commenting on her video, Eniola marvelled at how they still beat her in height despite that she wore heels.

In another shoot, the woman was all smiles as her kids planted kisses on both sides of her cheeks.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate the small-sized woman

maryikpehia said:

"God is really great, luk at de way both of dem luk so beautiful nd handsome."

Abimibi_wealth said:

"I saw you in the market while buying provisions two days ago. In Ile ife. Happy birthday to the twins."

Oluwafunmilayo said:

"Smiles that’s everyone’s prayer… spiritually l, financially and physically… our children should be greater and bigger than us."

___Iyaoba worldwide 001 said:

"Waoooyou're very lucky dear, God bless you and yours always."

ola-Ahmed said:

"You’re taller than me & I pray may the almighty God give u the strength to continue providing for ur precious ibeji."

@morexbeb24 said:

"You are beautiful in His creature. You are tall cos you have your children to celebrate."

Ayaola said:

"God has blessed your twins the height you were supposed to have cos 6yrs with this height is grace."

Oluwakemiisabae said:

"The truth is you are tall sis, cos u have given birth to this wonderful tall twins!"

