A lady who is a lawyer is set to marry her man, who is a policeman, and their video has emerged on TikTok

The lady and her man went to the studio to do their pre-wedding shoot, and even the photographer was stunned

People who have seen the couple have said marriage between a lawyer and a policeman is a unique combination

A lady who is a lawyer is preparing to wed a policeman in a marriage that has been described as unique.

Photographer, We Tied The Knot took to TikTok to post a video showing when the couple came for a pre-wedding photoshoot.

The lawyer and her police fiancee went to a studio for their pre-wedding photoshoot. Photo credit: TikTok/@we_tiedtheknot.

Source: TikTok

The video shows the couple posing in different ways for their photoshoot as the photographer dutifully attends to them.

The couple were dressed in their various professional attires. While the policeman was in his police uniform, his woman dressed as a lawyer.

Lawyer and policeman who are getting married go for pre-wedding photoshoot

The lady was sweetly dressed as if she was going to a law court to argue an important case.

Her man, too, was dressed in the police uniform, looking splendid as if he was just arriving for work on a good morning.

The marriage has fascinated many people who are wondering what their union would be like.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lawyer set to marry a policeman

@Chidimma Ajoku said:

"Aahh! This kind of marriage way good English go too much go sweet."

@Mrs Yusuf said:

"Congratulations! I pity who will look for dis family's trouble wallahi."

@Gracey54 commented:

"Una don go another level. I think say Na to sew lace and suit for pre-wedding photo Wettin bring dis outfit come."

@Theresa Michael said:

"The real definition of no wahala and if wahala show still no wahala."

@Iyawo alhaji oni gold commented:

"There pikin go explain tire."

@baenicky said:

"If you find this kind couple trouble husband go arrest you wife go judge your case. Na death be that ohh."

@FIRST BABY said:

"My learned colleague."

Source: Legit.ng