A married man got a mastectomy without telling his wife, and now, the woman is pregnant with a baby.

The woman got pregnant outside her marriage without knowing that her husband will found out.

The man has rejected the pregnancy because it is not his own. Photo credit: Getty Images/LWA and Westend61.

Due to the mastectomy he got, the man became unable to get any woman pregnant.

He kept his decision secret because he did not trust his wife and wanted to know if she was faithful to him.

Wife gets pregnant after husband got a mastectomy

In a trending video, the man revealed to his wife that he could not get her pregnant and wanted to know the father of the baby she was carrying.

The woman was enraged after finding out that her husband got a mastectomy secretly.

She emphasised that they had been trying to have a baby for four years, and all her husband considered was getting a mastectomy.

When she asked if her husband would accept and love the baby she was carrying, the man refused and said the pregnancy was not his and, therefore, the baby could not be his. The video was posted on Twitter by @peladexn.

Reactions as married woman gets pregnant outside

@ArtIsANeed said:

"Vasectomy is not 100% secure against pregnancy. This appears to be a skit. People chase clout like mad on social media, so believe at own risk, anything they feed you."

@derrickosei96 commented:

"Got to give this a try when I get married too."

@ibee152 said:

"The man is obviously at fault, because he got a vasectomy without his wife's consent."

@mrphat00 said:

"How did you get pregnant? Answer the question!"

