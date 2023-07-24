A Nigerian man caught his younger brother with a woman in his room, and his angry reaction was caught in a video

The visibly angry man said his brother's actions showed that he was disrespectful and not afraid of him

The video, which showed the young man kneeling, has sparked reactions among netizens who said the his was wrong

A Nigerian man was angry when he discovered his younger brother had taken a woman to his room.

The young man reportedly brought a lady into his brother's room and used his bed in his absence without his permission.

The young man was said to have taken a girl to his elder brother's room and bed. Photo credit: Instagram/@thatblackbwoyy.

Source: Instagram

A video shows how the man's elder brother, named Drake, reacted when he found out what his sibling did.

The young man was punished and asked to kneel in the room, but the girl he brought home was not shown.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Video shows how a Nigerian reacted after seeing his brother in his room with a woman

Livid with anger, Drake moved around the room and scolded his younger brother with strong words.

Another lady making the video also condemned the young man, accusing him of disrespecting his elder brother.

The video has sparked funny reactions on Instagram, where it was reported by @thatblackbowyy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man catches his brother with a woman in his room

@mashaloflife said:

"Na Warri people dem be this."

@true__loverrr_ commented:

"Buh the boy get mind o."

@shugarboi0 said:

"Things wey I dey see for IG these days like them don jazz us."

@evayoung_photography said:

"LMAO. You are bad boy, you are a very bad boy."

@swagaceblog commented:

"Wetin con concern this girl wey dey do video like this?"

@iam_silverboy said:

"You sure say na your blood brother?"

@hayam_kvng_sholay commented:

"Lmaoo I’ll never allow a girl or my girl to disrespect my junior brother this."

Man finds strange paper in his sister's bag

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man found a paper in his younger sister's bag.

The man said he did not know what the paper meant.

He brought the matter to Twitter for people to help him decode the meaning.

Source: Legit.ng