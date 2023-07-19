On Monday, July 17, Legit.ng published the story of Okpochini Deborah Nwabuogor who qualified for the World University Games

The problem is that Deborah does not have the N3.5 million sponsorship to go for the games holding in China

But a group of Nigerians based in Germany has indicated an interest in sponsoring Deborah to China for the games

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Luck may have smiled on Okpochini Deborah Nwabuogor as some Nigerians want to sponsor her to China.

Legit.ng ran the story of Deborah, who qualified for the World University Games in China but has no money to go.

Deborah needs sponsorship to go to China for the World University Games. Photo credit: Ukwuani Trumpet.

Source: Original

Her school, the University of Port Harcourt, reportedly declined to sponsor her to the games.

Deborah is said to be in need of N3.5 million to pay for travel expenses as she has secured her international passport.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ndokwa Association promises to pay sponsorship fee

A group, Ndokwa Association, based in Germany, has indicated interest in sponsoring Deborah.

Information contained in an email sent to Legit.ng by Louis Chukwuemeke Oyemike said the group would assist Deborah.

Part of the mail reads:

"Please her People's Association in Germany (Ndokwa Association) wants to urgently assist her. Can you please help us contact her school or contact her directly so that they can pay the bills for her to participate in the world university games?"

She qualified during the NUGA games

Deborah was said to have qualified for the World University Games after she participated in the National Universities Games where she did well.

Earlier information sent to Legit.ng reads:

"During the last National University Games (NUGA) 2022, as a representative of UNIPORT, she came out first, a gold medalist in the 100m freestyle — 59:90. Her remarkable outing in NUGA earned her qualification as the only Nigerian female athlete to compete in the World University Games slated to kick off on the 25th of July 2023 in China."

With the coming sponsorship, Deborah may finally be able to travel for the games before it is too late.

Lady wins 10 awards in China

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady gave a speech using Chinese language.

The lady, Ifeoma Amuche studied Chinese language at Southwest University, China.

She won up to 10 awards and gave the valedictory speech.

Source: Legit.ng