A Nigerian man living in Canada has received the sum of N776k free after he helped a stranger with N1500.

The man named Ojay and his wife are residents of Windsor, Ontario, where they run a fashion shop.

The man and his wife gave Zachery Dreniowski only N1500 and they got N776k.

How Nigerian man in Canada got N776k free

It all started when motivational speaker Zachery Dereniowski paid a visit to the shop and asked to be helped with $2, an equivalent of N1500.

Without hesitation, Ojay immediately handed Zachery N1500, and he was elated and decided to reward their kindness with more money.

Zachery informed Ojay and his wife that he wants to give them $1000, which is about N776k.

Zachery Dereniowski seeks to raise N15.5 million for Nigerian couple living in Ontario

The Nigerian man and his wife were so happy and overwhelmed with joy over the free gift. They revealed that they have been facing some challenges.

Zachery is now seeking to raise the sum of $20,000, or about N15.5 million, for Ojay and his wife.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@donbenautos said:

"Man Dey talk no no no woman don collect am since."

@leoteeeeee said:

"If only we all can be this nice and awesome to each other, the world would have been a better place to be."

@omodunnionabanjo said:

"I cried. God bless the giver and the receivers in this video."

@majesty02.14 said:

"Love how she collected the money whilst crying."

@thesouvenirwhisperer_ said:

"It pays to be kind."

@mrdelegiwa said:

"Africans are the best. Our government turned us into slaves of whites."

