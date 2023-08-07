A man dumped a lady after getting her pregnant because he discovered she is a single mother of four children

The lady who is expecting twins for the man is now left heartbroken as the man has refused to pick up her phone calls

The man was shocked when he discovered that the four children the lady had come from different men

A man dumped a lady he got pregnant after discovering she has other children.

The lady, 22, said she met the man and thought he would finally be the one to marry her.

She said the man cared fo her from when their relationship started as he gave her so much money.

The man convinced her to get pregnant so that they would have a baby before getting married.

But after she got pregnant, she decided to tell the man that she is a single mother who already has four other children.

Also, she revealed to the man that all four children she has come from different men.

However, this revelation did not sit well with the man as he opted out of the relationship.

The distraught lady said she has been calling the man and trying to reach him, but he rejects all her calls.

See the full story below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man dumps lady pregnant for him

@fisayo_tade said:

"Just start an orphanage home girl, you should be counted as orphan number 7."

@OriginalPrinceJ said:

"He didn't even block you well, you're from the deepest part of the street."

@chegeleee reacted:

"Imagine not telling someone you want to marry you have 1,2,3…4 kids already. At 22. I don’t blame him though."

@HonDaniel23 asked:

"Didn’t finish reading this story, but if you’re 22, and your first girl is 8 years, does it mean you gave birth when you were 14?"

Wife gets pregnant after filing for divorce

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man got his wife pregnant after they filed for divorce.

It was discovered that the man kept visiting his estranged wife even after she moved out.

The woman has since given birth to the baby, and their marriage continued.

