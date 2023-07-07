A Nigerian lady on Twitter listed all her birthday wishes on the platform, and luckily for her, she has got most of them fulfilled

The lady, Ife Ayemi listed eight items, including an Oraimo power bank, pods, wireless speakers and a data subscription for five months

Luckily for her, Oraimo saw her wishes, and the tech company has offered to give her the power bank, pods and wireless speaker

A Nigerian lady got lucky on Twitter after listing her birthday wishes on the micro-blogging platform.

The lady, Ife Ayemi took to the platform that he birthday was coming up.

Ife may be on her way to get her wishes fulfilled on Twitter. Photo credit: Twitter/@OraimoMate.

Ife listed some items which she said were her wishes. Some of them include a power bank, a pod, and a data subscription.

Ife also said she needed a wireless speaker, other thoughtful gifts and a brand-new phone for herself.

While quoting the tweet, Oraimo, a company that is known for tech items, said they got the girl covered.

This means Ife will get the wireless speaker, power bank and pod from the company.

The company wrote on Twitter:

"We’ve got 1,2,3 covered. Happy birthday in advance!!"

Also, another person, Ola Brown has also asked the lady to tell him how much her data costs. She may be on her way to getting her subscription covered too.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Irunnia_ said:

"This handler na man. Nothing wey you want tell me."

@efestus_nwa commented:

"But if I do my own, una go snub me. Which kind thing be this now?"

@zhurg_ said:

"Are you gifting her or you meant you guys are selling. Lets be clear."

@Onochie_Eze commented:

"This is what being “very specific” about what you want in life can get you!"

@ZPaulee said:

"Omo some ppl just get luck normally."

Source: Legit.ng