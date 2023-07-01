A beautiful interracial wedding involving a Korean man and his African heartthrob has gone viral

Photos and a video from the traditional wedding amazed many people, particularly ladies who drooled

The beautiful African bride had her mother, sister and friends at her Korea-themed traditional wedding

An African lady has melted hearts as she shared pictures and a video from her wedding to a Korean man.

Faith, whose African nationality is still known, looked lovely in a local Korean outfit as she dazzled alongside her fine man.

The couple tied the knot in a Korean traditional style. Photo Credit: @faith.oooh

Source: TikTok

Their traditional wedding was graced by well-wishers and loved ones of both parties. For the fine bride, her mum, sister and friends were present.

Social media users gushed over photoshoots of the interracial couple and their loved ones. Ladies, particularly, wondered how the bride feels about living their dreams.

K-Drama lovers were not left out as they all swooned over the lovely couple.

People react to the interracial marriage

Just_Dolapo said:

"I saw it on iG too congratulations make sure you see lee mio."

Royalty said:

"How does it feel to live our dream ? … we the kdrama obsessed African girls."

user5085313420797 said:

"I was just scrolling and then I got captured by the beautiful scene, God bless you Sisi."

kamobello said:

"Does Tik Tok read minds? I've been watching a lot of K-dramas & have been wishing to marry a Korean."

Marvel_da_black said:

"On behalf of most Nigerian girls, how does it feel to live the Korean dream."

Just Chula said:

"Seems like a movie."

Nana said:

"Plus wea do they find the Korean men who are interested in a real legit African gal ???

''Wooow may God bless your marriage it's too beautiful .

"inspiring us."

Nhlekza said:

''Beautiful one day this world will be one no race just people living and loving."

Nomsa Khanyile said:

"What God has put together let no men separate...more blessings in your marriage beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng