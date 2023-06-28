A delightful video of a little girl expressing her deep affection for corn has spread joy and laughter across the internet

In the heartwarming clip, she playfully cried out while singing a snippet of Johnny Drille's song "Believe me."

Specifically, she humorously questioned her devotion to corn by reciting the lyrics, "What have you done to me, I don't know o!"

In a heartwarming video that spread laughter across the internet, a little girl captured everyone's attention as she playfully cried out about her insatiable love for corn, using a trending song.

The footage showed her sampling a snippet from Johnny Drille's song "Believe Me," particularly the part that goes, "What have you done to me, I don't know o," humorously relating it to her obsession with corn.

Little girl express love for corn with "Believe me": Photo Source: TikTok/@itzkira35

Source: TikTok

With tears of mock distress streaming down her face, she dramatically expressed her deep affection for the tasty snack, leaving viewers in stitches.

Her adorable rendition and comedic timing struck a chord with audiences, resonating with anyone who has ever had an intense craving for corn.

The delightful video showcases children's innocent and infectious joy, reminding us to find humour in the simplest of things, like this little girl's unyielding love for corn.

Social media reactions as little girl cries out over love corn

@queenpapet said:

"Wehhhhh corn what have you done to this child ."

@jenny123us commented:

"Give me corn first."

@shandez0 noted:

"The people responding behind wee corn."

@lucianna352 said:

"What has corn done to my babyyyyyyy we don't knowwwwwwww please someone should kiss my comment biko."

@prettysonita5684:

" holidays taste some kind

"Mami, enjoy your corn"

@lady_may555 asked:

" What if they don't kill meat at home?"

Watch video:

Source: Legit.ng