An emotional reunion between a lady and her family in Canada after a staggering 12-year separation has captivated viewers

The emotional reunion captured the sheer joy and happiness that overflowed as the family members embraced each other and celebrated their long-awaited togetherness

Netizens praised the elderly woman seen dancing in the video, which was a genuine reflection of her delight at having her daughter back after years apart

A heartwarming video of a lady who reunited with her family in Canada after 12 years sparked positive reactions.

The video shared by @brightfamily_ began at the airport, where a lady was seen with her luggage hugging a little boy.

Grandma dances sweetly as daughter returns after 12 years. Photo Source: TikTok/@brightfamily

Moments later, the boy's mother was also seen in a tight embrace with the lady, which spoke volumes.

The scene transitioned to the lady's arrival at the house, where an elderly woman, presumably her mother, stood at the doorstep.

The joy of seeing her daughter after 12 years apart became evident as the elderly woman broke into dance steps, her nimble steps expressing an overflow of happiness.

The lady caught up in the contagious joy, joined in the dance as she was seen twirling and swaying with infectious energy.

The overwhelming emotions took over as they embraced each other, their smiles radiating pure happiness.

The video shared on Tik Tok garnered heartfelt reactions from netizens on Tik Tok.

Social media reactions as daughter returns after 12 years abroad

@Butterflakes said:

"Mothers are just wonderful humans. I’m tearing up watching this".

@ABOSEDE said:

"Happiness of mother is a blessing.

I miss you".

@AmaKris said:

" Your mom is the happiest. If you leave her, she will dance till tomorrow. God bless her. God bless all mothers".

@The MartinsFamily said:

"Lovely, God indeed is a good God.

Mama's joy is the best. God bless you all".

@Stella Jacob611 said:

"l love this family so much, God bless the wife so accommodating".

Watch video:

