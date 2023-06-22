A lady who is passing out of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has said she did not spend her monthly allowance

A lady who is passing out of NYSC has publicly shown her bank account balance.

In a video posted on TikTok by MC Magic, the lady said she did not spend any of her monthly stipends.

The lady showed her bank account balance and it contains over N1.9 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@mcmagicygr.

According to the NYSC lady, she saved all her monthly allowance throughout her service year.

NYSC lady shows account balance of N1.9 million

When she showed her bank account balance, the money in it amounted to over N1.9 million.

The amount of money in her account made some people ask if she is into another business apart from NYSC.

Currently, NYSC members are paid N33,000 as a monthly stipend and they are paid that amount for a period of 12 months.

If N33,000 is multiplied by 12 months, the outcome would be N396,000. This means the lady possibly had another source of income during her service year.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of NYSC lady who said she saved all her allowance

@Dalliss_555 said:

"Wow this girl saved all the money. She get people wey dey support her. I didn't save anything."

@Teedak beauty concept commented:

"Please how much are they paying for alawee now? Because I no understand. E be like say I no sabi calculate."

@island girl said:

"She get person wey dey give am money. Not like us they try dey survive by our own."

@Trezure commented:

"They send my transport to take come back house after nysc sef, dey play."

Source: Legit.ng