A Nigerian lady who said she is the first person in her family to board an aeroplane has come on TikTok to celebrate

The lady, Ceelove posted a video showing when she was at the airport, where she boarded the plane for the first time

She told her followers on TikTok that she broke the record in her family, and they joined her to celebrate the achievement

A lady who flew in an aeroplane for the first time came to TikTok to celebrate the achievement.

TikTok user, Ceelove took to the platform to post a video showing when she was at the airport to fly for the first time.

The lady said she is the first person to fly in her family. Photo credit: TikTok/@ceelove34.

Ceelove said in the video that she is the first person in her family to fly in an aeroplane.

Lady breaks family record by flying aeroplane for the first time

According to her, this means she has broken a record. While at the airport, Ceelove walked around in happiness.

She captioned the video:

"Congratulations to me. I have broken a record. The first person to enter flight in my family. Thank you Jesus."

Reactions to as Nigerian lady celebrates flying for the first time

After she posted the video and called herself a record breaker, TikTok users took to the comment section to celebrate with her. Some people, however, saw her celebratory post as unnecessary.

@lady gee said:

"God abeg no allow me mumu like this for life."

@princesskosy01 reacted:

"Keep pushing girl. Congratulations and I wish that one day all your family members will be in that flight with you."

@SOMMIE said:

"Na true self. I didn’t even remember. I broke a family record."

@user4975513010674 commented:

"My kid sister did and she's also getting married before me. God bless her. The kind prayer wey I dey pray for her reach her to first me do exploit."

@Jenny said:

"I can't wait to break this kind of record in my family."

Source: Legit.ng