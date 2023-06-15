Two young boys gained more popularity as rising hype stars after their TikTok hype video for Nigerian celebrity Obi Cubana's 15th wedding anniversary went viral

Their recent video, where they sat on a car, received a lot of appreciation, as some of their lines caught viewers' attention

However, a viewer commented on the trend of hyping only the rich and famous, expressing the desire to see people like palm wine tappers being hyped

In a recent TikTok video, two exceptionally talented young boys captured the hearts of many as they showcased their hype skills in pidgin English for popular Nigerian celebrity Obi Cubana.

This was done in honour of the occasion of his 15th wedding anniversary.

Young hype men finish work with sweet Obi Cubana hyping. Photo Source: TikTok/@hypeman_dee

Source: TikTok

These boys have gained significant popularity as hype men recently, and their latest hype session, conducted while sitting on a car, garnered widespread appreciation.

One of their catchy lines that left everyone amused was, "E still Dey shock Ronaldo how god Dey take show family Messi," which translates to "It still amazes people how God shows Obi Cuban family mercy."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The boys' exceptional talent and creative delivery were evident in their performance.

However, one observant commenter questioned why hype men usually focus on wealthy individuals, stating, "I have never seen a palm wine tapper being hyped." This comment raised an exciting reaction.

Social media reaction to the young hype men video

@iamshaverz reacted:

"Baba get 6 boys o. Madam, don try.... Na God fire go burn any slay Queen were trying this family."

@bukason1000 complained:

"Hype na for people wey get money... I've never seen anyone hyping for palm wine tappers or barrow pushers......"

@goshenjayhomes requested:

"Abeg make una hype me nah. At least I fine smalluna hyping dey give Joy."

@danieldaniel1909 quoted them:

"E still Dey shock Ronaldo how god Dey take show family Messi."

@equilibrium727:

"Una better pass happy boys way dey mumu for Cyprus."

Watch video:

Kanayo replies hype man who called him ‘Nnayi ritual’ in Funny Video, Many React

Legit.ng similarly reported how a funny video of a young hypeman singing the praises of veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo was trending online.

In the video, the hypeman boldly referred to Kanayo, seated with some friends, as 'Nnayi Ritual'.

The actor, in return, played along as he said the hype men would join them by 1 am, a statement which stirred funny reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng