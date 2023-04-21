A funny video of a young hypeman singing the praises of veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo is trending online

In the video, the hypeman boldly referred to Kanayo, who was seated with some friends, as 'Nnayi Ritual'

The actor, in return played along as he said the hypemen would join them by 1 am, a statement which stirred funny reactions from netizens

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has left many of his fans and followers laughing after he shared a funny video showing his encounter with a young hypeman.

In the video, the hypeman could be seen praising the actor seated in an open arena with a few friends.

Kanayo shares video of a hypeman singing his praises. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Hyping Kanayo, the lad boldly referred to him as a ritualist while advising people not to stay outside till 2 am to avoid men like the actor.

Responding to the rant, Kanayo said:

“He don talk finish, don’t worry, he go meet us for 1am.”

Sharing the video on his IG page, Kanayo appreciated the young man’s talent as he wrote:

“Talents everywhere. Kudos. Keep Horning your skill. You will be celebrated.”

Watch the funny video below:

Netizens react to Video of young man hyping Kanayo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_em3ka_:

"Meet you for where! Coven?"

omonigho_abraham:

"He don talk finish, don't worry he go meet us for 1am."

stan_jossy:

"Nna anyi Sacri pity him ooh, na joke he dey."

gozrepublic:

"The fact that he is not scared !!! This is our oga oooo."

emesobipeter:

" this one choke die … “Don’t worry, yim meet us for …."

mcsmartpastor:

"Abeg ooh na your boy ooh."

ubani_benji:

"he don talk finish o give am one bottle."

samuel_of_asher:

"K.O.K nnayi rituals Una go meet for meeting ."

Source: Legit.ng