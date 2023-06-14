A Twitter user has caused a stir after posting a photo claiming he was the one who served food at Hilda Baci's cookathon

Netizens on Twitter strongly believe that the funny man photoshopped himself into the cookathon photo

But the man insisted on the caption of the photo that he served as many as 35 meals during the popular cookathon

A man has released a funny photo on Twitter claiming he was at Hilda Baci's cookathon.

Twitter user, @IzzatElKhawaja posted the photo on Tuesday, June 13, quoting the Guinness World Records tweet declaring Hilda a record holder.

The man said he stood by Hilda during the cookathon. Photo credit: Twitter/IzzatElKhawaja and Hilda Baci cookathon.

Source: Twitter

Many Twitter users who saw the photo, however, laughed out loud, arguing that it was most likely photoshopped.

Man insists he was at Hilda Baci's cookathon, posts photo

In the photo's caption, the man said he stood by Hilda through the cookathon.

He also said he was the one who served 35 meals to those who passed by to greet the chef during her Lekki cookathon.

The man wrote:

"While Hilda attempted to break the record, I stood by her, unwaveringly serving all the people that passed by to support her. I served all 35 meals to the audience that stood outside the kitchen in support. As with all great defeats, everyone needs a side kick and I’m glad I was there to help. It wasn’t easy but we did it!!"

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react to photo of man who said he was at Hilda's cookathon

@BenopaOnyx1 said:

"Who taught this guy how to edit? The person really worries us waaa."

@Ceo_sylvester comment:

"We need more people who don't participate but show support after the storm is calm."

@yentwe_sei said:

"The person who taught you this editing thing must be arrested."

Source: Legit.ng