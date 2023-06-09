A Nigerian man was thrown into a state of confusion after his little son expressed his desire to meet his father

The man joined the kid in crying, affirming that there is no other 'biological' dad out there other than him

The interaction between the man and his little son was caught on camera and stirred massive reactions online

A Nigerian man was shocked after his kid tearfully said he wanted to meet his father.

In a viral video, the little boy identified as Orji expressly told his father that he wants to see his daddy.

Orji tearfully begged to meet his dad. Photo Credit: @orji4dad

Source: TikTok

The man trembled and appeared confused and affirmed before the kid that he is his real father. He said the kid was confusing him and burst into tears.

The kid comforted his dad by saying sorry and then requested that his dad put on the generator for him.

This further stunned the man who informed the kid that they may have to continue crying as that won't be granted.

The clip left netizens in stitches.

Reactions trail Orji's behaviour

G-win grace said:

"The boy no believe say you be his dad because you no on gen for am."

@itzsucci1 said:

"The boi knows what he is talking about."

YOUR MOTHER said:

"Make dis boy just sabi on dis gen una own don finish lol."

Edithejoke said:

"On dis gen before he go put madam for trouble ooo."

Olude Oluwabukola said:

"I need to find this boy and teach him how to on gen wo una go hear am for that house."

Stella-la-belle said:

"Be like oji has 2 dad we need to investigate."

Cum_Rade Íkèçhûkwù said:

"But why are you trying to convince him that u are his dad. We need to look into this matter."

Source: Legit.ng