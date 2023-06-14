A Nigerian woman cried bitterly because she could not get corn and pear to eat in the house at midnight

The husband tried to make her understand that it was impossible for him to get such food for her at that time

Many people who watched the woman's video narrated their similar experiences, as some said her tears broke their hearts

A Nigerian man filmed the moment his pregnant wife was craving corn and pear at midnight.

The woman started crying when her husband (@saucemolowo) told her there was no way to buy such things at that odd hour. As she cried, she tried to wipe her tears.

Pregnant wife cries over corn

The wife cried at the hopelessness of the situation. In another clip, she walked around the house, caressing her stomach.

After wiping tears, she caressed her stomach slightly in resignation. Many people are wondering what influences pregnant women's cravings.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

deeyarh said:

"I don't know if my pregnancy is different but I don't have all these cravings that would make me cry."

Glory wealth said:

"I cried cos the person selling meatpie no answer me."

Paul Bliss said:

"Order it online."

Daisydoll_x said:

"Dude come on that heart broken I know how she feel cause I cried cause the corn didn’t taste like I wanted it."

Empress Phartty said:

"I’m not pregnant Buh it’s 1:25am and I’m craving for fried yam and chicken."

Mummy Alvin said:

"Pele dear. I know how it feels."

SharryCool said:

"I get corn & pear for my house wey i never boil. Ogini? This tears is too extreme."

benedictorchiloane said:

"I wish I was her, I'm also pregnant I can't eat anything.even drinking water is difficult. I want to eat well."

Jessy said:

"E reach to cry oooo."

Symply_sarshal said:

"Better go and look for it o that my absolute favorite."

