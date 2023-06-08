A TikTok video which has been liked over 54k times shows a lady who served her brothers food in plantain leaves

The lady said her four grown brothers always refuse to wash plates after eating, so she decided to use plantain leaves

The video posted by @de_ouse showed how the men reacted when they saw the jollof rice served in plantain leaves

A TikTok video shows a lady who decided to serve her brothers jollof rice in plantain leaves.

The video was posted by @de_ouse, showing that the young men had no option but to eat the rice in the leaves.

The young men had no option but to eat the rice in the plantain leaves. Photo credit: TikTok/@de_ouse.

Source: TikTok

The video lasted for 4 minutes and 8 seconds. The lady named Chidimma revealed that her brothers do not like washing plates.

Lady who has four brothers serves them jollof rice in leaves

The four grown men were told to go into the kitchen and pick up their food, and they discovered the rice on a washing machine.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Chidimma dished food for each of them on freshly plucked plantain leaves as a punishment for not washing plates.

The young men grumbled but still ate the food while being told to wash the leaves and keep them.

The video has sparked reactions as other ladies say they will copy Chidimma's method.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to food served in plantain leaves

@Ada Anaedo said:

"I don learn from Chidinma like dis."

@user2681480566309 reacted:

"This house go fit clear depression."

@simplytife12 commented:

"It reminds me of when my mom served me and my sisters food inside nylon because we fight over who will wash plates."

@Rodn3y junior said:

"Revenge is best served in leaves."

@Lindachidera said:

"The food com be like where elders dey share meat for village."

@chikamso reacted:

"I will do my brothers this."

@Ibrahim A. asked:

"Is Chi the eldest of them all? what a family with plenty of vibes. I wish sey we pass two."

Plady prepares native food with firewood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady cooked snail soup outside the house with firewood.

In the video she posted, the lady traditionally prepared her food.

Her fans on TikTok pleaded with her to give them some of the food because it looked delicious.

Source: Legit.ng